LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,522 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,897,854 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,612,087,000 after acquiring an additional 466,514 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 53,535.0% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $41,444,231,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $11,773,153,000 after purchasing an additional 349,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,964,658 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 759,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Mastercard to strong-buy , adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Barclays upgraded Mastercard to , adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched Agent Pay for Machines (AP4M) , a platform designed to enable secure AI-agent and machine-to-machine payments, which could open a new growth avenue in emerging digital commerce. Mastercard (MA) Launches AP4M To Bring AI Agent Payments Onchain

Mastercard launched , a platform designed to enable secure AI-agent and machine-to-machine payments, which could open a new growth avenue in emerging digital commerce. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and VEON announced a partnership to expand financial services across several markets, highlighting continued international expansion and transaction-network growth potential. VEON (VEON), Mastercard (MA) Partner to Expand Financial Services

Mastercard and VEON announced a partnership to expand financial services across several markets, highlighting continued international expansion and transaction-network growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still expect strong fundamentals, and recent commentary emphasized Mastercard’s resilient operations and earnings-growth forecasts, which helped support the stock despite technical weakness.

Analysts still expect strong fundamentals, and recent commentary emphasized Mastercard’s resilient operations and earnings-growth forecasts, which helped support the stock despite technical weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, keeping investors focused on payment-volume trends, margins, and whether growth can justify the valuation. Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Mastercard will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, keeping investors focused on payment-volume trends, margins, and whether growth can justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale of 200 shares was disclosed, but it was a small pre-planned transaction under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, so it is not a major signal by itself.

An insider sale of 200 shares was disclosed, but it was a small pre-planned transaction under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, so it is not a major signal by itself. Negative Sentiment: Mastercard’s move below its 200-day moving average may be weighing on sentiment, as traders often view that level as a key technical support point.

Mastercard’s move below its 200-day moving average may be weighing on sentiment, as traders often view that level as a key technical support point. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns around stablecoin competition, regulatory fee pressure, and alternative payment rails could pressure legacy card-network stocks like Mastercard and Visa.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $526.14. 1,616,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,577. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $499.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.53. The firm has a market cap of $464.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,625,225. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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