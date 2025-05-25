Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8%

AVGO stock opened at $228.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average of $201.42.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

