Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Altria Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,418,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,441,000 after purchasing an additional 523,146 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,414,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,563,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Altria Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 70,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MO stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Altria Group's payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

