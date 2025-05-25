Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.4% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $474.84 and its 200-day moving average is $500.89.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

