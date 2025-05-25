Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,117 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $4,527,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,782,000 after acquiring an additional 73,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company's 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

