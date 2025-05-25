Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 405 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 405 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,896 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $184,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 84 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $85,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,218 shares in the company, valued at $11,476,014. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,619 shares of company stock worth $5,230,568 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,005.53 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $208.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $881.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $975.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

