Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Invests $345,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,160 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 44,599 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,323 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

T stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

