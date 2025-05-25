Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $594,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company's stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company's stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $713.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $789.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $803.19. The company has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

