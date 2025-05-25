Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,641 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,641 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,762 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,881 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,859.84. The trade was a 12.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verizon Communications from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Verizon Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.41.

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

