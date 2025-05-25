Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,783 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9%

KO opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,407 shares of company stock worth $32,990,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Coca-Cola to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

