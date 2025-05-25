Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Takes $925,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,235 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6%

WMT opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.16 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $2,823,571.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,558,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $344,972,046.65. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,672 shares in the company, valued at $44,293,612.80. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,583 shares of company stock worth $16,701,404. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here