Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,591 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get APD alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $345.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $344.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.5%

APD stock opened at $298.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $314.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Air Products and Chemicals's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Air Products and Chemicals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Air Products and Chemicals wasn't on the list.

While Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here