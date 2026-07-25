Lido Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,872 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: HCA beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $7.59 per share versus expectations around $7.56-$7.57, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion and also topped estimates. HCA Healthcare earnings report

HCA beat Q2 earnings estimates, reporting $7.59 per share versus expectations around $7.56-$7.57, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $20.23 billion and also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management cited strong admissions and higher revenue per admission as key drivers of the quarter, suggesting healthy demand trends across its hospital network. Zacks article on HCA Q2 results

Management cited strong admissions and higher revenue per admission as key drivers of the quarter, suggesting healthy demand trends across its hospital network. Neutral Sentiment: HCA said its updated guidance is consistent with its earlier preview, so the quarter appears to confirm previously signaled results rather than deliver a major surprise. BusinessWire Q2 results

HCA said its updated guidance is consistent with its earlier preview, so the quarter appears to confirm previously signaled results rather than deliver a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: The company trimmed parts of its 2026 outlook, pointing to higher expenses and weaker surgical volumes as headwinds that could limit margin expansion. Zacks guidance revision article

The company trimmed parts of its 2026 outlook, pointing to higher expenses and weaker surgical volumes as headwinds that could limit margin expansion. Negative Sentiment: Separate investor-law-firm investigations into HCA may add some legal overhang, though these notices are not operational results. Pomerantz investor alert

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $534.00 to $435.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $413.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $483.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $382.28 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.00 and a 52 week high of $556.52. The company's 50 day moving average price is $386.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.73. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.76 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

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