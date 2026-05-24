Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 324,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,219,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.14% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $96.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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