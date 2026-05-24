Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 83,617 Reliance, Inc. $RS

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $24,154,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Reliance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at about $1,576,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $212,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,765 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reliance from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Reliance from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $344.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,740.80. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,493,871.67. This trade represents a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,175 shares of company stock worth $10,966,902. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $367.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.74. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.31 and a twelve month high of $381.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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