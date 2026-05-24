Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 87,793 NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,793 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,056,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,865,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,920 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $418,828,000 after acquiring an additional 690,277 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6,342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 673,403 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $153,354,000 after acquiring an additional 662,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $507,241,000 after acquiring an additional 398,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,439,589 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $555,311,000 after acquiring an additional 352,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $316.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.31. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $316.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. NXP Semiconductors's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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