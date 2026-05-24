Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Makes New $363.30 Million Investment in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,736,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $363,299,000. Dollar General accounts for 2.5% of Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 1.24% of Dollar General as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Negative Sentiment: Loop Capital slashed its price target on Dollar General to $110 from $145 and kept a hold rating, signaling more limited upside than before. MarketScreener

Loop Capital slashed its price target on Dollar General to $110 from $145 and kept a rating, signaling more limited upside than before. Negative Sentiment: Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from buy to hold and lowered its target to $110 from $140, adding to concerns that valuation and growth may be less compelling. MarketScreener

Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from to and lowered its target to $110 from $140, adding to concerns that valuation and growth may be less compelling. Negative Sentiment: HSBC cut long-term earnings forecasts for Dollar General across several future years, including FY2028 through FY2031, indicating analysts expect slower profit growth than previously modeled. MarketBeat

HSBC cut long-term earnings forecasts for Dollar General across several future years, including FY2028 through FY2031, indicating analysts expect slower profit growth than previously modeled. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp also trimmed its FY2027 earnings estimate for Dollar General, reinforcing a cautious outlook ahead of upcoming results and guidance. MarketBeat

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $105.69 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.20. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

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