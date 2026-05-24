Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Makes New $70.02 Million Investment in UBS Group AG $UBS

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,512,017 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $70,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,742,259 shares of the bank's stock valued at $112,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1,198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,115 shares of the bank's stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 238,235 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,439,632 shares of the bank's stock valued at $181,409,000 after acquiring an additional 265,475 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 120,920 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,671,310 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,601,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,731,061 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Report on UBS Group

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UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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