Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $18,815,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $518.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron began manufacturing advanced 1α DRAM at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, a milestone that expands U.S. memory output for AI, automotive, defense, aerospace and industrial customers. The move supports Micron’s long-term growth narrative and reinforces its position as the only U.S. manufacturer of memory chips. Article Title

Micron began manufacturing advanced 1α DRAM at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, a milestone that expands U.S. memory output for AI, automotive, defense, aerospace and industrial customers. The move supports Micron’s long-term growth narrative and reinforces its position as the only U.S. manufacturer of memory chips. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s CEO highlighted the company’s major U.S. DRAM expansion and said the advanced memory technology is increasingly important for critical sectors, underscoring demand and strategic relevance. Article Title

Micron’s CEO highlighted the company’s major U.S. DRAM expansion and said the advanced memory technology is increasingly important for critical sectors, underscoring demand and strategic relevance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and stock-picking coverage remained constructive, with Melius Research reportedly raising its price target to $1,100 and other commentators calling Micron a momentum leader and a key AI memory beneficiary. Article Title

Analyst and stock-picking coverage remained constructive, with Melius Research reportedly raising its price target to $1,100 and other commentators calling Micron a momentum leader and a key AI memory beneficiary. Neutral Sentiment: Several market articles continued to feature Micron as a prominent AI and memory-chip name, including momentum screens and long-term bull cases, which may support investor attention but do not change fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Several market articles continued to feature Micron as a prominent AI and memory-chip name, including momentum screens and long-term bull cases, which may support investor attention but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted recent volatility in memory-chip stocks and questioned how much upside is already priced in, which could temper enthusiasm after the run-up in the shares. Article Title

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $751.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $512.03 and a 200 day moving average of $388.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $818.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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