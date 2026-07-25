Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Stock Holdings Lowered by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,483 shares of the company's stock after selling 459,089 shares during the period. Life Time Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Granahan Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Life Time Group worth $32,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Life Time Group alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,643,761 shares of the company's stock worth $362,651,000 after buying an additional 143,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,208 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,157,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,712 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,863,510 shares of the company's stock worth $155,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,268,011 shares of the company's stock worth $117,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 67,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $2,618,576.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 138,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,266.15. This trade represents a 32.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 329,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $9,435,740.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,651,322 shares in the company, valued at $47,227,809.20. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock worth $857,228,555. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.Life Time Group's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Life Time Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $45.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTH

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Life Time Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Life Time Group wasn't on the list.

While Life Time Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here