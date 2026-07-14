Lifeworks Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $460.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $534.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.90 and a twelve month high of $584.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.90. The firm has a market cap of $871.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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