Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 5,092 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $712.05 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $551.56 and a 12-month high of $748.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $719.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.91.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting the Nasdaq-100 / QQQ’s long-term edge versus income-focused ETFs may support demand for QQQ by reminding investors that covered-call strategies like JEPQ can lag a growth-heavy benchmark over time. Article Title

Articles highlighting the may support demand for QQQ by reminding investors that covered-call strategies like JEPQ can lag a growth-heavy benchmark over time. Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggesting the AI trade is still strong could be supportive for QQQ, since the ETF is heavily weighted toward large-cap technology and AI-related names. Article Title

Coverage suggesting the could be supportive for QQQ, since the ETF is heavily weighted toward large-cap technology and AI-related names. Positive Sentiment: Discussion of SpaceX joining the Nasdaq-100 may be mildly supportive for QQQ because it reinforces the index’s exposure to high-profile growth companies, even if the initial weighting is expected to be limited. Article Title

Discussion of may be mildly supportive for QQQ because it reinforces the index’s exposure to high-profile growth companies, even if the initial weighting is expected to be limited. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that broader ETFs traded lower as U.S. equities declined point to a market-wide risk-off tone rather than anything specific to QQQ. Article Title

Reports that point to a market-wide risk-off tone rather than anything specific to QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: Festival sponsorship news and general macro commentary are not likely to materially affect QQQ . Article Title

Festival sponsorship news and general macro commentary are . Negative Sentiment: Broader market headlines about equity futures falling on geopolitical tension could weigh on QQQ because technology stocks tend to be sensitive to risk-off moves. Article Title

Broader market headlines about could weigh on QQQ because technology stocks tend to be sensitive to risk-off moves. Negative Sentiment: Articles warning that the credit market is flashing concern on AI stocks may create caution for QQQ, given its heavy exposure to mega-cap tech and AI beneficiaries. Article Title

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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