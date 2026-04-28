Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,880 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.8% of Vest Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $62,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73,850 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,243,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 967,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $459,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $455.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Linde from $512.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $527.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Trading Up 0.1%

LIN opened at $510.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50 day moving average is $495.76 and its 200-day moving average is $455.03. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $512.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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