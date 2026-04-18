Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,752 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $25,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Linde by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Linde by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank cut shares of Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $521.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $492.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $510.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $491.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Linde's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 43.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

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