Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund decreased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,795 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 7,651 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 3.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Linde were worth $85,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts: Sign Up

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $407.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $406.09 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $508.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Linde, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Linde wasn't on the list.

While Linde currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here