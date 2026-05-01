Linde PLC $LIN Stock Holdings Lifted by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S raised its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,838 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 0.6% of Danske Bank A S's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.12% of Linde worth $242,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,283 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Linde by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $501.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.93 and a 200-day moving average of $456.09. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $387.78 and a 52-week high of $515.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is 43.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Linde from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $527.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIN

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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