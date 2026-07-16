Linden Rose Investment LLC Invests $762,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Linden Rose Investment LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Sandisk accounts for 1.0% of Linden Rose Investment LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $30,000.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,803.29.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,615.00 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39. The company has a market cap of $239.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 4.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,748.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,032.16.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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