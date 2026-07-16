Linden Rose Investment LLC Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Linden Rose Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $6,070,000. Micron Technology comprises about 8.0% of Linden Rose Investment LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $904.28 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $943.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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