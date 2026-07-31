Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 202,410 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 139.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,339 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 202,410 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in ARM were worth $52,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new stake in ARM in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arm reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $1.29 billion , up 22.4% year over year and above analysts’ estimates of approximately $1.26 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.45 also exceeded the $0.40 consensus. Arm shares jump after Q1 revenue, profit beat estimates

Arm reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of , up 22.4% year over year and above analysts’ estimates of approximately $1.26 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of also exceeded the $0.40 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management issued second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.43 to $0.51 , above the $0.39 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance also exceeded expectations. The outlook reflects sustained demand for Arm-based processors in AI data centers and cloud computing. Arm forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates on AI-driven chip demand

Management issued second-quarter EPS guidance of , above the $0.39 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance also exceeded expectations. The outlook reflects sustained demand for Arm-based processors in AI data centers and cloud computing. Positive Sentiment: Data-center royalty revenue reportedly doubled, while demand for Arm’s AI and AGI CPU roadmap strengthened. Analysts said the company remains a key beneficiary of long-term AI infrastructure spending, prompting Citi to reaffirm its Buy rating and $300 price target. Arm remains key AI infrastructure beneficiary despite softer handset outlook, Citi says

Data-center royalty revenue reportedly doubled, while demand for Arm’s AI and AGI CPU roadmap strengthened. Analysts said the company remains a key beneficiary of long-term AI infrastructure spending, prompting Citi to reaffirm its Buy rating and $300 price target. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed. Needham reiterated Buy with a $255 target, while TD Cowen and RBC maintained positive ratings but reduced their targets to $350 and $340, respectively. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $212 but retained an Equal Weight rating, implying execution and valuation concerns.

Analyst views remain mixed. Needham reiterated Buy with a $255 target, while TD Cowen and RBC maintained positive ratings but reduced their targets to $350 and $340, respectively. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $212 but retained an Equal Weight rating, implying execution and valuation concerns. Negative Sentiment: Smartphone market weakness and memory-price pressures are expected to constrain near-term royalty growth, with second-quarter royalty growth guided at about 13%. Investors also remain cautious because ARM trades at a very high earnings multiple, leaving limited room for disappointing results. Memory Prices Hit Arm's Royalties as Stock Falls 4%

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $242.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.76. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $452.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.71.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 20.25%.The business's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.430-0.510 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $500.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ARM from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on ARM from $475.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.17.

View Our Latest Report on ARM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,231,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,470,517.28. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $11,001,702.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,696.25. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,049 shares of company stock worth $52,101,605.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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