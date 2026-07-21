Lipe & Dalton Has $4.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 131.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,008 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Lipe & Dalton's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at $116,175,038.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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