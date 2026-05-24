Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $5.77 Million Stake in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,175 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Nextpower makes up approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's holdings in Nextpower were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Nextpower by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextpower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 495 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 519 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. Nextpower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.28.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 59,456 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $6,252,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 746,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,492,472.63. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 16,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,578.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 508,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,752,660.24. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,452,995. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nextpower from $114.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nextpower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextpower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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