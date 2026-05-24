Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $1.93 Million in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In related news, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,533 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $775,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 147,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,358,596.38. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,900 shares of company stock worth $4,839,474. 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

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CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. CLEAR Secure's payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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