Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.65 Million in Wayfair Inc. $W

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000. Wayfair comprises about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of W. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 826.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,817,056 shares of the company's stock worth $251,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $108,125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,033,865 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Wayfair by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,294,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,178,000 after buying an additional 1,007,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,536,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, Director Steven Conine sold 7,139 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $560,768.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 429,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,703,684.15. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 6,137 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $482,490.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,738,750.94. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 703,785 shares of company stock valued at $54,004,173. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE W opened at $67.08 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Wayfair's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.89.

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Key Wayfair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles spotlight Wayfair’s deep Memorial Day markdowns on outdoor furniture, grills, mattresses, AC units, rugs, and living room items, which could boost traffic and conversion during a key retail period.

Multiple articles spotlight Wayfair’s deep Memorial Day markdowns on outdoor furniture, grills, mattresses, AC units, rugs, and living room items, which could boost traffic and conversion during a key retail period. Positive Sentiment: Wayfair continues to be featured as a go-to destination for budget-friendly home and seasonal purchases, reinforcing consumer awareness and promotional momentum ahead of summer. Wayfair’s $970 outdoor furniture set is on sale for $328 during Memorial Day sale

Wayfair continues to be featured as a go-to destination for budget-friendly home and seasonal purchases, reinforcing consumer awareness and promotional momentum ahead of summer. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders also approved an expanded equity incentive plan at the 2026 annual meeting, which may help Wayfair retain and motivate employees as it works to improve growth and profitability. Wayfair Shareholders Approve Expanded Equity Incentive Plan

Shareholders also approved an expanded equity incentive plan at the 2026 annual meeting, which may help Wayfair retain and motivate employees as it works to improve growth and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the remaining headlines are deal-roundups and product spotlights rather than new company-specific fundamentals, so they are likely helping sentiment more than changing the underlying business outlook.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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