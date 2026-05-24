Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

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D-Wave Quantum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: The biggest driver for QBTS is the reported U.S. government support for quantum computing, including a proposed $100 million CHIPS Act funding package for D-Wave, which investors view as a major validation of the company’s technology and growth prospects. Article Title

The biggest driver for is the reported U.S. government support for quantum computing, including a proposed for D-Wave, which investors view as a major validation of the company’s technology and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Broader headlines that the Trump administration is committing $2 billion to quantum firms have lifted the entire group, including D-Wave, as traders bet federal money could accelerate commercialization and industry adoption. Article Title

Broader headlines that the Trump administration is committing to quantum firms have lifted the entire group, including D-Wave, as traders bet federal money could accelerate commercialization and industry adoption. Positive Sentiment: Quantum stocks continued to rally across the sector, with D-Wave included in a broader move that added billions in market value, reinforcing momentum-driven buying in QBTS . Article Title

Quantum stocks continued to rally across the sector, with D-Wave included in a broader move that added billions in market value, reinforcing momentum-driven buying in . Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity has also been elevated, with unusually heavy call-option buying suggesting speculation remains strong, but this is more a sign of interest than a clear fundamental catalyst.

Trading activity has also been elevated, with unusually heavy call-option buying suggesting speculation remains strong, but this is more a sign of interest than a clear fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A vice president sold shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which may slightly weigh on sentiment even though the transaction does not necessarily signal concern about the business. Article Title

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 13.2%

QBTS opened at $29.13 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.41 and a quick ratio of 21.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.95.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on QBTS. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D-Wave Quantum

Insider Activity at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $437,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 596,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,327,320.94. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 10,706 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $188,746.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,451,427 shares in the company, valued at $25,588,658.01. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,801 shares of company stock worth $1,011,586. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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