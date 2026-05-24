Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 25,550 Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,550 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 404 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 440 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company's stock.

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Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of URBN stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $84.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 7.48%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Urban Outfitters's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.18.

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About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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