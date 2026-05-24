Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $3.69 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.08% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.23.

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DigitalOcean Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE DOCN opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.86%. The company had revenue of $257.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 573,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,423,980. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $678,376.44. Following the sale, the director owned 24,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,803,630.74. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,338 shares of company stock worth $6,803,816. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report).

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