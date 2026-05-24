Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,480 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.07% of Steven Madden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 86.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts: Sign Up

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.4%

Steven Madden stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.64 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.Steven Madden's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 3,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,095.20. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Research raised Steven Madden from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Steven Madden, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Steven Madden wasn't on the list.

While Steven Madden currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here