Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 139.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ MU opened at $983.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $938.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here