Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,040 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $37,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,154.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,034.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,271.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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