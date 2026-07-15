Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $25.11 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,498 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,730,724,000 after buying an additional 3,671,073 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $890,040,000 after buying an additional 3,649,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3,826.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,459,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $592,176,000 after buying an additional 3,371,283 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

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Lam Research Stock Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $346.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $337.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. New Street Research raised their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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