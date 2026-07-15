Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 37,400 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,162 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Netflix were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 927.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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