Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 7,700 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 70.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $933.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.02 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $932.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $788.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $980.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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