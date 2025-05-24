LM Asset IM Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Scorpio Tankers accounts for about 1.8% of LM Asset IM Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LM Asset IM Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,374,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 873.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,195 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 168,866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,377 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company's stock.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.12. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.89 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Scorpio Tankers's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STNG. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.50.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

