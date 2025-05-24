LM Asset IM Inc. Invests $7.93 Million in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

LM Asset IM Inc. purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,096,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,928,000. Gran Tierra Energy makes up 7.3% of LM Asset IM Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LM Asset IM Inc. owned 3.58% of Gran Tierra Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $13,557,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,114 shares of the company's stock worth $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 959.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,168 shares of the company's stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 251,001 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 865,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Gran Tierra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 123,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $505,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,855,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,841.96. The trade was a 7.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 476,527 shares of company stock worth $2,003,350 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GTE opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $167.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

