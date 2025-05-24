LM Asset IM Inc. Takes $18.81 Million Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

LM Asset IM Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Free Report) TSE: VET in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $18,806,000. Vermilion Energy accounts for approximately 17.2% of LM Asset IM Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LM Asset IM Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Vermilion Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 92,500 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 719,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company's stock.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $6.39 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $984.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $395.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VET. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Free Report) TSE: VET.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vermilion Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vermilion Energy wasn't on the list.

While Vermilion Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here