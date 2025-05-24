LM Asset IM Inc. Takes Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,300 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Clearwater Paper accounts for approximately 1.2% of LM Asset IM Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LM Asset IM Inc. owned 0.26% of Clearwater Paper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

In related news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $27,145.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,907.22. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

NYSE CLW opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.16.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.53). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearwater Paper from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Articles

