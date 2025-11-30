L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,329 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of L.M. Kohn & Company's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company's holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 155.7% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 29.9% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $492.12 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $509.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $500.00 price target (down previously from $560.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Microsoft to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $634.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

