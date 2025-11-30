L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 23,236 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,796 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 23,236 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 8.0% of L.M. Kohn & Company's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company's holdings in Apple were worth $29,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,790,809 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $311,157,662,000 after buying an additional 5,005,297 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,099,909 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $21,790,933,000 after acquiring an additional 984,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $278.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $280.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

