Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Holdings Boosted by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,190,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $807,866,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $510,662,000 after buying an additional 63,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $403,534,000 after buying an additional 236,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $519.92 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $553.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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