Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires 21,615 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.1% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $529.46.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $476.15 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $515.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $776.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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